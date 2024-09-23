

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro fell to more than a 2-year low of 0.8356 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8387.



Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the euro dropped to 4-day lows of 0.9435 and 1.1083 from early highs of 0.9503 and 1.1168, respectively.



The euro edged down to 159.05 against the yen, from an early near 3-week high of 161.19.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to a 3-week low of 1.6278, nearly a 3-week low of 1.7766 and a 1-week low of 1.5049 from early highs of 1.6391, 1.7912 and 1.5140, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.81 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 1.09 against the greenback, 155.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.76 against the kiwi and 1.48 against the loonie.



