Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

23rdSeptember 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20th September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

20th September 2024 52.54p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 52.38p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

23rd September