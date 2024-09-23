Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
23rdSeptember 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 20th September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
20th September 2024 52.54p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 52.38p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
23rd September
© 2024 PR Newswire