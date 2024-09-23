Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 September 2024. ISIN DK0063068028 --------------------------------------------------- Name Danske Invest Global Indeks 2 - Akk --------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 356476 --------------------------------------------------- Short name DKIGI2AKK --------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66