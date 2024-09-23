Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024

GlobeNewswire
23.09.2024 12:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per
26 September 2024. 



ISIN      DK0063068028            
---------------------------------------------------
Name      Danske Invest Global Indeks 2 - Akk
---------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS   
---------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  356476               
---------------------------------------------------
Short name   DKIGI2AKK             
---------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                
---------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                
---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
