23.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds' MD & CFO, Venkatraman Narayanan, recognized as the Leading CFO of the Year at the CII CFO Excellence Awards 2023-24

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that Venkatraman Narayanan has been recognized as the Leading CFO of the Year - IT, ITeS Sector at the CII CFO Excellence Awards 2023-24.

Happiest Minds' MD & CFO, Venkatraman Narayanan, recognized as the Leading CFO of the Year at the CII CFO Excellence Awards 2023-24

Venkatraman has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to the business as a leading advocate for Corporate Transparency, Governance, and Financial Leadership in the industry. His dedication to excellence and talent for inspiring those around him have earned him this accolade. Well-regarded for his hard work and consistently exceeding expectations, he has also played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic vision and driven significant improvements in team performance and morale.

Considering this recognition, Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds, said, "I am honored to receive this award for the second consecutive year. It reflects the dedication and effort of our incredible teams, whose commitment has been instrumental in driving our success. I am excited about what lies ahead as we continue to work towards attaining our Vision 2031."

Over the last 13 years, Happiest Minds has been distinguished for its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity. Some of the recent accolades the company has received in this regard include the Top 100 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place To Work®India, the 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024 by AIM, and Masters of Risk IT-ITES by CNBC-TV18 India.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512655/Happiest_Minds_MD_CFO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4813858/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happiest-minds-md--cfo-venkatraman-narayanan-recognized-as-the-leading-cfo-of-the-year-at-the-cii-cfo-excellence-awards-2023-24-302255487.html

