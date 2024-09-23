Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the United States Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") has granted an equipment authorization certification to the TRUSense Cellular Gateway ("TCG"). The TRUSense Gateway product suite (including the cellular, fiber and ethernet versions) accelerates and simplifies a utility's journey to becoming more reliable, resilient and innovative. It is an integral part of the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP) and provides utilities with improved visibility, command and control across the entire grid - from the substation all the way to devices located behind the meter.

The FCC certification signifies that the TCG has successfully passed radiated and conducted energy tests, affirming its compliance with national standards for electromagnetic compatibility. This accomplishment not only validates the technical prowess of the TCG but also enables Tantalus to begin the initial limited production phase of this version of the TRUSense Gateway.

"The FCC certification of the TCG's LTE daughterboard is a testament to Tantalus' commitment to providing our utility partners with forward-thinking solutions that address both today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities," said Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus. "By integrating this technology into their infrastructure, public power, electric cooperative, and investor-owned utilities stand to gain unparalleled insights into their operations, ultimately empowering them to make informed decisions that benefit their customers and communities."

Designed to expand the capabilities of the TRUSense Gateway family, the TCG offers a comprehensive suite of benefits geared towards enhancing grid modernization efforts. Without the need for utilities to replace existing meters, the TCG facilitates the integration of next-generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), advanced power quality sensing, and reliable and secure behind-the-meter control (using a combination of utility-managed Wi-Fi and HomePlug adapters). These capabilities allow utilities to harness the full potential of data analytics, improving outage management, enhancing energy delivery efficiency and promoting sustainable energy management practices.

The significance of this FCC certification also sets the stage for Tantalus to proceed with updating the UL-2745 Certification for the TRUSense Fiber Gateway to include the newly approved LTE daughterboard-a procedural step that, once completed, will affirm the comprehensive safety and performance standards of the TCG.

As Tantalus awaits the final PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) approval to fully commercialize the TRUSense Cellular Gateway, this FCC certification serves as another example of Tantalus' unwavering commitment to innovation that empowers utilities to evolve their networks, reduce operational costs and maintain reliable service to millions of consumers relying on their critical infrastructure.

"We view this milestone not just as a significant achievement for Tantalus, but as a leap forward for the utility industry at large," added Londa. "As we move closer to a fully connected, intelligent grid, the potential for a transformative impact on energy conservation, operational efficiency and consumer engagement is immense."

Utilities, investors and industry consultants interested in learning more about the TRUSense Cellular Gateway and how it can support a grid modernization journey are encouraged to contact Tantalus for further information and demonstrations at TantalusInfo@Tantalus.com, or visit our website at http://tantalus.com/trusense-gateway/ .

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the adoption, commercialization, performance, impact and development of the TRUSense Gateway and TGMP, the ability of Tantalus' solutions to assist utilities with grid modernization efforts (including harnessing the full potential of data analytics, improving outage management, enhancing energy delivery efficiency and promoting sustainable energy management practices), the potential transformative impact of grid modernization on energy conservation, operational efficiency and consumer engagement, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224142

SOURCE: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.