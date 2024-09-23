Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

23 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 20 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.084million Including current year income and expenses £50.332million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 263.94p Including current year income and expenses 265.24p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 263.90p Including current year income and expenses 265.09p

