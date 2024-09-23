Science&Humans: Science & Humans Proudly Welcomes Renowned Healthcare Leader Karim "Matt" Nassar as Chief Growth Officer

Science & Humans (S&H) , Canada's leading platform for hormone health, is excited to announce the appointment of Karim (Matt) Nassar as Chief Growth Officer. He joins S&H at a key inflection point as it looks to bring its leading direct-to-consumer hormone health program to private payers, brokers, and plan sponsors such as employers, unions and associations.

Hormone health affects every aspect of an individual's quality of life which subsequently impacts their ability to be happy and well at work. Physical and mental health are impacted, leading to what is now a well researched and documented spectrum of symptoms that cost the Canadian economy billions annually.

Matt is the former CEO of Mednow, a digital pharmacy he co-founded after serving at diverse senior roles at Fortune 10 companies in the pharmacy space such as McKesson and Cencora. When he took Mednow public, it held a market cap of $145M, and with the $44M total funds he raised Mednow expanded to six provinces to reach over 20 million Canadians. Under his leadership, the company achieved $30 million in operating revenue plus an additional $10 million in organic growth over three years.

Matt joined S&H after observing, in his experience at Mednow, that plan sponsors need more than just a virtual primary care provider and a digital pharmacy. They needed a functional practitioner-led approach to improving their member's holistic wellbeing and much more than the "sick care" that public and private primary care provides.

Matt's decision underscores his belief that S&H , which is backed by a distinguished medical advisory board , uniquely has the foundational market share and a hard-to-attain intellectual property position to be a leader in the untapped healthy aging and longevity sector. Matt's experience strengthens S&H's prescription pharmaceutical-grade product and supplements offerings by helping further build out the care journey of an enterprise user to increasing customer retention and adoption while on these products.

Matt is a computer engineer MBA with over $100M in transactions value on his dealsheet.

"S&H is eager to embark on this next chapter with Matt whose expertise in scaling brands, raising smart capital, and driving innovation will help shape the future of enterprise hormone health in Canada. His strategic vision perfectly aligns with S&H's go to market strategy to rapidly scale our AI-based decision support system, empowering clinicians with data-driven insights to deliver personalized care and seize the immense opportunity in the B2B market, where no equivalent product offers the same level of comprehensive, functional medicine-led, holistic approach to treating hormone health" -Aftab Pashaw, Founder /CEO of S&H.

Science & Humans (S&H) is Canada's premier platform for hormone health, offering a functional practitioner-led approach to comprehensive care. S&H leverages AI-based decision support systems to empower clinicians and provide personalized, evidence-based treatments. With a strong focus on women's health, S&H is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing the way hormone health is managed.

