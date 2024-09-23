

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to a 4-day low of 1.3249 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3321.



Against the yen, the pound slipped to 190.14 from an early near 3-week high of 192.31.



The pound edged down to 1.1277 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.1336.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the greenback, 184.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the franc.



