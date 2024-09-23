Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D"), a Bitcoin mining company, is providing a strategic and operational update for August 2024.

Key Highlights:

Second batch of Antminer S21 fleet upgrades have arrived

12.7 Bitcoin mined in August 2024

Month-end deployed hash rate was 1.0 EH/s

Metrics Aug 2023 July 2024 Aug 2024 Bitcoin Mined 58.3 16.8 12.7 Bitcoin Sold 65.7 22.0 12.6 Mining Revenue $1.6 million $1.0 million $0.8 million Bitcoin Holdings 2.8 2.0 2.1 Deployed Miners ~12,450 ~11,200 ~8,900 Month End Deployed Hash Rate (EH/s) 1.3 EH/s 1.2 EH/s 1.0 EH/s

Strategic Update:

We continue to proactively focus on the company's future growth through operational growth and strategic partnerships:

As announced earlier this month, we are developing a 12.5 MW site in Iowa at an average of sub ~ 4 cent energy. The site will be built, developed and managed by Simple Mining LLC. The targeted completion date is early December 2024.

We continue to take older machines offline and replace them with the latest generation models throughout the remainder of the year. We are progressing with our fleet refresh by taking delivery of our second batch of Bitmain Antminer S21s in September, which are coming online in Iowa. We now have over 800 Bitmain S21s and S21 Pros online or ordered, for a total of .2 EH/s.

We anticipate a drop in bitcoin mined next month as we exit our Granbury site. Some of the older machines from Granbury will be brought online at another facility and some will be replaced with later generation models.

While we grow our core operations, we continue our goal of merging with a company focused on vertical integration. We are continuing discussions with several potential partners.

CEO Comments

"We are excited to announce that we are partnering with Simple Mining on the development of our 12.5 MW site in Iowa. In addition, our second batch of S21s have arrived and are currently hashing in Iowa. This brings our total mix of S21s and S21 Pros to 800, or .2 exahash. Finally, we were able to facilitate a contract buyout with our hosting partner at the Granbury site. This will allow us to sell our older generation machines and purchase more Antminer S21 machines as well as partially fund development of the 12.5 MW site," explains Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D. She adds, "There will be a temporary drop in exahash and bitcoin mined over the next couple of months as we execute this transition of taking older machines offline, and replacing them with newer machines, but we believe that long-term controlling our cost of electricity and upgrading the fleet will position us well for profitability in the first half of 2025."

Production

As mentioned above, we added .2 EH/s to our fleet in the form of Bitmain Antminer S21s and S21 Pros. As we continue to "swap out the fleet" in batches, older machines will come offline to make room at our hosting partners for newer generation equipment. Gradually refreshing the fleet allows us to use existing working capital and maintain our debt free status.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a cryptocurrency miner growing its industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with best-in-class data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to growing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about Sphere 3D, please visit Sphere3D.com.

