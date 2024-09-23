

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed as world markets digest the giant Fed rate cut as well as gear for the Fed's rate outlook for the immediate future. Monetary policy cues expected during the week from key Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell as the update on the Fed's preferred PCE inflation gauge moderated market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Mixed sentiment prevails in Asian markets as well.



Dollar Index gained amidst the Dollar's resurgence. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Rate cut euphoria helped lift crude oil prices. Gold scaled fresh peaks. Top-ranked cryptocurrencies are trading in a mixed fashion.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,080.00, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,709.20, up 0.12% Germany's DAX at 18,813.45, up 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,216.47, down 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 7,476.13, down 0.32% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,878.15, up 0.14% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,739.50, up 1.67% (Sep 20) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,152.90, down 0.69% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,748.92, up 0.44% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,247.11, down 0.06%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1115, down 0.42% GBP/USD at 1.3302, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 143.33, down 0.40% AUD/USD at 0.6825, up 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.3552, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 100.94, up 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.749%, up 0.57% Germany at 2.1625%, down 2.59% France at 2.943%, down 0.98% U.K. at 3.9450%, up 1.05% Japan at 0.847%, down 2.19%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $73.92, up 0.31%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $71.13, up 0.18%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,646.90, up 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,533.34, up 1.37% Ethereum at $2,651.57, up 2.75% BNB at $591.67, up 1.73% Solana at $144.06, down 0.67% XRP at $0.5872, down 0.88%.



