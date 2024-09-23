Anzeige
The Luzhou Municipal People's Government: Luzhou Hosted The 3rd Global Geographical Indications Products Expo

LUZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between September 20th and 22nd, 2024, the 3rd Global Geographical Indications Products Expo took place at the Luzhou International Conference and Exhibition Center in the Chinese city of Luzhou. The event was hosted by the Luzhou Municipal People's Government, organized by the EU Work Committee of the China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation, and supported by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce.

The three-day event featured Spain as the Guest of Honor Nation. More than 30 important foreign guests including ambassadors, delegates, diplomatic and consular officers of over 20 nations in China, like Spain, France and Madagascar, attended the event to jointly explore new pathways for trade of geographical indications products, promotion of investment, and cultural exchange. During the span of the event, 11 major themed activities took place, including a ceremony for the opening of the Guest of Honor Nation Hall, a ceremony for the opening of the China-Europe Geographical Indications Hall, a Chinese and foreign geographical indication products supply and demand matchmaking meeting, e-commerce live streaming and product selection, among others.

The numbers of participating enterprises and products have both set new records, with over 60% of participating enterprises engaged in geographical indications products-related business. The Expo's exhibition area amounted to 45,000 square meters, divided into such spaces as the Guest of Honor Nation (Spain) Hall, China-Europe Geographical Indications Hall, Baijiu Hall, Special Producing Area Hall, Comprehensive Hall, and Themed County (Gulin) Hall. Over 3,200 unique products were put on display, from Polish ambers and Peruvian alpaca products, to Jiangjin's jade, Youyang's tea oil, Yanyuan's apple, Zengcheng's Simiao rice, Puning's tangerine orange, and Nansha's blue crab.

Spain, this year's Guest of Honor Nation, showcased its well-known geographical indication products like olive oil, jamon, cheese and wine, and hosted activities related to wine tasting, sliced jamon tasting, and tasting of other classic dishes, in a bid to promote Spanish delicacies to both corporate and individual visitors.

Source: The Luzhou Municipal People's Government


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
