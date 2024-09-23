Anzeige
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
23.09.24
13:52 Uhr
67,80 Euro
-0,45
-0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,7567,8014:11
67,7567,8014:11
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 14:01 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024

DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024 

Amundi Investment Solutions (LCUK) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024 
23-Sep-2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Amundi Investment Solutions 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024

-- Name Change

Please note that on September 27th, 2024, Amundi will switch the name of the following fund:

-- Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new Sub-Fund name, that will be effective as of September 27th, 2024 (at the open). 

ISIN     Tickers Current ETF Name              New ETF Name 
 
LU1781541096 LCUK LN Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1781541096 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      LCUK 
Sequence No.:  348525 
EQS News ID:  1993511 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993511&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.