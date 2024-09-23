DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024

Amundi Investment Solutions (LCUK) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024 23-Sep-2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Investment Solutions AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Change - 27/09/2024

-- Name Change

Please note that on September 27th, 2024, Amundi will switch the name of the following fund:

-- Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new Sub-Fund name, that will be effective as of September 27th, 2024 (at the open).

ISIN Tickers Current ETF Name New ETF Name LU1781541096 LCUK LN Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LCUK Sequence No.: 348525 EQS News ID: 1993511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993511&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)