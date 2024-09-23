Building on its veterinary success, ImpriMed brings AI-powered drug response prediction to human oncology, beginning with blood cancers like multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia

EHA-SfPM ImpriMed, a leading functional precision medicine company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to improve cancer treatment, today announced the expansion of its precision medicine services into human oncology. Building on its success in veterinary oncology, ImpriMed's pioneering human oncology services will provide drug response predictions for common blood cancers, including newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia. The company's transformative new research for naïve non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment outcomes will be unveiled at the upcoming EHA-SfPM Precision Medicine Meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, from September 25-27, 2024.

ImpriMed Human Oncology Services

Precision medicine enables personalized therapy solutions tailored to each patient's unique genetic and biological profile, transforming clinical treatment approaches and improving patient outcomes. ImpriMed's human precision medicine services will focus on complex blood cancers through an innovative combination of genomic analysis, ex vivo drug sensitivity testing, and/or machine learning. Initial services include:

Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) : ImpriMed's NDMM software-as-a-medical device utilizes AI and patient data to predict treatment outcomes and the probability of early disease progression without the need for biological samples.

: ImpriMed's NDMM software-as-a-medical device utilizes AI and patient data to predict treatment outcomes and the probability of early disease progression without the need for biological samples. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) : ImpriMed's technology evaluates drug sensitivity test results for 21 anticancer drugs, enabling predictions of the patient's drug responses and survival outcomes to optimize individual treatment plans.

: ImpriMed's technology evaluates drug sensitivity test results for 21 anticancer drugs, enabling predictions of the patient's drug responses and survival outcomes to optimize individual treatment plans. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL): ImpriMed's novel approach to tackling NHL runs ex vivo drug sensitivity tests to accurately predict treatment outcomes, facilitating more precise treatment protocols.

EHA-SfPM Precision Medicine Meeting Participation

At EHA-SfPM, ImpriMed CEO Dr. Sungwon Lim will kick off the company's expansion into human cancer care with a poster presentation titled "Predicting treatment-specific outcomes for naïve non-Hodgkin lymphoma using ex vivo drug sensitivity analyses." This groundbreaking study outlines the potential of ex vivo drug sensitivity testing in predicting treatment outcomes and guiding therapeutic decisions for naïve NHL patients, potentially improving survival outcomes.

The presentation marks a significant advancement in ImpriMed's successful application of machine learning model development for personalized drug response and prognosis predictions and ex vivo drug sensitivity analyses to human cancer care. The company also previously presented the prognostic utility of patient-derived AML cells' ex vivo drug sensitivity results at the 2023 American Society of Hematology Annual Conference.

"The expansion of ImpriMed's precision medicine services from veterinary to human oncology is a pivotal milestone in our mission to transform cancer treatment," said Lim. "By empowering oncologists and researchers to leverage AI-driven technology to predict treatment outcomes, every patient can receive truly personalized therapy. With our expansion into contract research organization services, we look forward to supporting the development of novel cancer therapies and more personalized treatments, aiming to bring hope to many more patients in their cancer journeys."

ImpriMed is also a proud sponsor of EHA-SfPM alongside other leading pharmaceutical companies. The event, co-organized by the European Hematology Association (EHA) and the Society for Functional Precision Medicine (SfPM), will bring together global experts to discuss the future of predictive diagnostics and drug development for both liquid and solid tumors, underscoring ImpriMed's commitment to advancing precision medicine in hematological malignancy. The company also plans to broaden its contract research organization (CRO) services, offering pharmaceutical companies access to ImpriMed's cutting-edge live-cell analysis platform to evaluate the efficacy of new drug compounds on their target patients' live cancer cells.

Meet with ImpriMed at EHA-SfPM

To schedule an in-person meeting with ImpriMed at EHA-SfPM, interested parties can fill out a meeting request form here. For more information about ImpriMed's expansion into human oncology, participation at EHA-SfPM, and CRO services, please visit www.imprimedicine.com/oncology.

About ImpriMed

ImpriMed, founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley, is a leading precision medicine startup transforming cancer treatment with artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering drug response prediction technology helps reduce costs, accelerate treatment, enhance efficacy, and improve the quality of life for patients. To date, the company's technology has been deployed across more than 40 U.S. states, Canada, England, France, and South Korea, treating 7,500+ canine and feline blood cancer patients as of 2024. ImpriMed is now poised to extend its groundbreaking AI-driven approach to human healthcare, redefining the future of oncology treatment with personalized, effective solutions. For additional information, visit www.imprimedicine.com.

