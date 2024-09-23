Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2024 14:10 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CARRICK THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Carrick Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CT7439 (CDK12/13 Inhibitor)

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrick Therapeutics Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing highly differentiated therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CT7439, a novel cyclin dependent kinase 12/13 (CDK12/13) inhibitor / Cyclin-K glue-degrader. CDK12/13 is implicated in multiple cancer types, as they regulate transcription elongation, RNA splicing, as well as cleavage and polyadenylation. DNA damage response genes are particularly suppressed by loss of CDK12/13 activity. The clinical trial is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, breast and Ewing's Sarcoma.

"Initiation of our CT7439 Phase 1 clinical trial marks the advancement of our second therapeutic into the clinic for aggressive and resistant forms of cancer," said Tim Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Carrick Therapeutics. "CT7439 is the first CDK12/13 inhibitor to enter clinical development, and we are encouraged by its potential as monotherapy or combination therapy across multiple tumor types."

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a modular design, beginning with a dose escalation for the initial administration of CT7439 to patients. The initial clinical evaluation will be focused on safety and pharmacokinetics, with an opportunity for early Proof of Principle using a blood based pharmacodynamic assay of the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway.

Clinical trial details can also be found on www.clinicaltrials.govunder study ID: NCT06600789. For additional information on the clinical trial, please contact hello@carricktherapeutics.com.

About CT7439
CT7439 is an inhibitor of CDK12/13 as well as a 'glue degrader' of Cyclin-K, which is the obligate co-factor for CDK12/13, giving both first-in-class and best-in-class potential. This dual modality significantly increases the potency of the compound and leads to the inhibition of DNA repair at the transcriptional level. CDK12/13 regulates gene transcription through the activation of RNA Polymerase II. It has the potential to synergise with other agents targeting DDR such as the PARP inhibitors in multiple cancer types, including breast, ovarian and Ewing's Sarcoma.

About Carrick Therapeutics
Carrick Therapeutics is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing highly differentiated novel therapies that address significant unmet needs. The Company's lead program, samuraciclib, is a novel oral first-in-class inhibitor of CDK7 currently in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic HR+ breast cancer. The Company is collaborating with Roche, Menarini Group and Arvinas/Pfizer to evaluate novel combinations of samuraciclib with oral SERD endocrine therapies. Additionally, Carrick is developing CT7439, a novel CDK12/13 inhibitor / Cyclin-K glue-degrader, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

For more information about Carrick Therapeutics, please visit www.carricktherapeutics.com

Carrick Contact

Carrick Therapeutics
Jenny Horsfield, Chief Business Officer
jenny.horsfield@carricktherapeutics.com

Investors and Media
Luke Heagle, Real Chemistry
lheagle@realchemistry.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.