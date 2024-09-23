Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Tradegate
23.09.24
13:53 Uhr
0,218 Euro
+0,012
+5,83 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 14:28 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: Results Of Annual General Meeting

DJ Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
23-Sep-2024 / 12:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
23 September 2024 
PETROFAC LIMITED 
(the "Company") 
 
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of 
Petrofac Limited held on 23 September 2024 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. 
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows: 
No.      Resolution                     In Favour /     %*   Against  %*  Withheld 
                                 Discretion 
1       Report and Accounts                 178,710,799     91.89% 15,777,587 8.11% 75,910 
2       Annual Report on Remuneration            183,460,120     94.43% 10,819,690 5.57% 284,486 
3       Re-appoint Tareq Kawash as an Executive Director  193,069,549     99.47% 1,030,423 0.53% 464,324 
4       Re-appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive   193,060,357     99.46% 1,040,578 0.54% 463,361 
       Director 
5       Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman         182,335,319     93.85% 11,943,317 6.15% 285,660 
6       Appoint Aidan de Brunner as an Executive Director  193,281,307     99.51% 958,665  0.49% 324,324 
7       Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director  191,537,034     98.66% 2,601,602 1.34% 425,660 
8       Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive   184,887,521     95.17% 9,391,205 4.83% 285,570 
       Director 
9       Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive Director 191,553,615     98.60% 2,724,204 1.40% 286,477 
10      Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors        193,373,352     99.51% 948,183  0.49% 242,761 
11      Authorise directors to fix the auditors'      193,554,641     99.51% 962,704  0.49% 46,951 
       remuneration 
12      To approve the 2024 PSP               192,863,565     99.37% 1,214,362 0.63% 471,024 
13      To approve the 2024 RSP               193,104,648     99.49% 986,335  0.51% 473,313 
       To renew and approve the 
14                                193,077,257     99.48% 1,013,016 0.52% 474,023 
       SIP 
15      Agree a temporary increase to Directors fees cap  192,507,545     99.06% 1,829,410 0.94% 227,341 
16      Directors' authority to allot shares        193,133,993     99.29% 1,373,699 0.71% 56,604 
17      Pre-emption rights                 192,692,442     99.09% 1,778,519 0.91% 93,335 
18      Additional 10% Pre-emption rights          192,740,490     99.18% 1,590,597 0.82% 233,209 
19      Directors' authority to purchase own shares     193,518,922     99.48% 1,010,204 0.52% 35,170 
20      Short notice period for general meetings      193,455,088     99.45% 1,071,478 0.55% 37,730

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 525,373,758 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 194,564,296 (37.03% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 16 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful, and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  348526 
EQS News ID:  1993595 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993595&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 07:55 ET (11:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
