Precisely Welcomes Business and Data Leaders to Discover Latest Trends in Data Integrity and Boost AI Readiness at Trust '24

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced details for its Trust '24 Data Integrity Summit which will take place both virtually and in-person throughout October. Trust '24 engages business and data professionals worldwide, offering the latest research, innovations, and expert insights on data trust and AI readiness.

Attendees will hear from top experts in data, analytics, and AI, including Zack Kass, Futurist and Former Head of GTM Strategy at OpenAI, who will deliver a powerful keynote address titled, "The Innovator's Dilemma, Navigating our AI Future."

"Technology moves at an astounding pace, and AI pushes those boundaries further," said Kass. "How do businesses stay ahead of the curve and shape those uncertainties into opportunities? At Trust '24 I look forward to sharing lessons learned and engaging with the audience on new ideas to bring clarity to what AI can bring."

In addition to real-world success stories from leading companies, highlights of the Trust '24 events include:

An exclusive deep dive into the 2025 Outlook: Data Integrity Trends and Insights1 report: Precisely CEO Josh Rogers will deliver a keynote and lead a discussion with a panel of experts on new research findings about emerging trends, published in collaboration with Drexel University's LeBow College of Business (Drexel LeBow). The panel will feature:

- Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, Senior Associate Dean at Drexel LeBow

- Sanjeev Mohan, Principal Analyst at SanjMo and former Gartner analyst

- Tendü Yogurtçu, PhD, CTO at Precisely

2024 Data Integrity Awards: Leading organizations will be recognized for their exceptional commitment to data integrity and share their stories of remarkable business impact, AI success, and achievements for societal good.

Trends and innovations in data integrity: Precisely Chief Product Officer Chris Hall will unveil the latest in cutting-edge technology, offering insights into achieving accurate, consistent, and contextual data for successful advanced analytics and AI outcomes.

Precisely Chief Product Officer Chris Hall will unveil the latest in cutting-edge technology, offering insights into achieving accurate, consistent, and contextual data for successful advanced analytics and AI outcomes. Best practices and expert advice for unlocking value from trusted data: Breakout sessions will address some of the most significant data challenges, including key strategies for preparing AI-ready data, enhancing data accessibility through data mesh and data fabric, the future of SAP process automation, and more.

"According to our latest research, 67% of organizations lack full confidence in their data when making critical decisions. That's why the focus of Trust '24 is more relevant than ever," said Kevin Ruane, CMO at Precisely. "Our annual Data Integrity Summit has evolved into a go-to event for any organization looking to derive value from their data assets and business initiatives. This year, we're excited to bring together an inspiring lineup of industry pioneers, visionary thought leaders, and real-world success stories to deliver transformative knowledge for the data community around the world."

The summit will begin on October 8 at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business in Philadelphia, followed by a virtual event on October 15-16. Localized events will be held in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Singapore, and Sydney.

1 2025 Outlook: Data Integrity Trends and Insights, Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business in partnership with Precisely - full report coming September 18

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

