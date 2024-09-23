First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Reports Fatality at Kansanshi

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) regrets to announce that an employee at the Kansanshi operation passed away following a traffic accident involving a tracked dozer and a light vehicle.

The Mine Safety Department and relevant local authorities have been notified about the accident and the Company will fully cooperate in their investigations. An internal investigation into the accident is also underway. The site of the accident was immediately secured and operations in the area of the accident have been temporarily suspended and will resume once it is determined that it can be done so in a safe manner.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague and I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We will ensure that the family and all those affected by the accident will receive the necessary support during this difficult time," said Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "The safety and health of our workforce is our top priority and we are committed to continuously improve our safety practices."

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com