CeCors, Inc.: CEOS Engages Exclusive Key Congressional Leaders to Strengthen Market Position and Become the Category Leader in Billion Dollar Veterans Benefits Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, is poised for a pivotal moment as it begins a series of exclusive meetings, starting today, with influential Congressional leaders regarding two crucial bills: the Guard Act and the PLUS Act. The outcomes of these discussions could significantly enhance VetComm's competitive edge, potentially positioning it as the sole provider of VA benefits courses and services in the marketplace.









Both bills under consideration have profound implications for veterans seeking assistance with VA Disability Claims. Should the Guard Act pass, it will reinforce VetComm's leadership in the industry by safeguarding veterans from exploitative practices while ensuring they receive the quality support they deserve. VetComm CEO, Kate Monroe, a Marine Corps veteran and the driving force behind VetComm, will engage directly with members of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees over the coming week.

"By supporting the Guard Act, we stand for integrity within the VA rating system," stated Monroe. "Our commitment is to protect veterans from opportunistic entities while advocating for a fair process that empowers them to make informed decisions about their support." The endorsement of the Guard Act by key veterans' organizations, including the American Legion, amplifies its potential impact.

Currently, VetComm distinguishes itself as the only provider in the VA benefits space that charges a nominal fee while offering a money-back guarantee, a model that highlights its commitment to delivering value and quality. Monroe aims to present this fee structure to lawmakers as a blueprint for best practices in the industry.

"What we offer at VetComm extends beyond just navigating VA processes; we are dedicated to fostering generational wealth for veterans and their families," Monroe emphasized. "By enabling our clients to achieve homeownership and access essential benefits, we are changing lives for generations."

In addition to advocating for legislative support, Monroe will showcase VetComm's comprehensive suite of services, which include:

In-depth Education: Equipping veterans with knowledge about the VA rating process.

Empowerment: Encouraging veterans to actively participate in their claims, fostering independence.

Comprehensive Support: Connecting veterans with additional resources beyond the claims process.

Crisis Assistance: Providing timely support through a chat system and phone services, including suicide prevention resources.

Expanded Learning Opportunities: Offering a range of courses on VA home buying, vocational rehabilitation, and healthcare benefits.

VETCOMM is unwavering in its mission to provide essential support to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is committed to advocating for veterans and facilitating their successful transition into civilian life.

For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us.

As shareholders, your support in this mission is crucial as we navigate these significant legislative developments. Together, we can secure VetComm's position as a leader in the industry, paving the way for continued growth and success.

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VetComm is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VetComm, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. For more information, visit https://www.VetComm.us.

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is a diversified company focused on veteran support and wellness products. In 2023, CeCors acquired VETCOMM a company dedicated to helping U.S. veterans access underutilized benefits and compensation. PsyKey, a CeCors subsidiary, specializes in premium functional mushroom coffee, offering products that promote wellness and enhance focus. Together, VVETCOMM and PsyKey address the unique needs of veterans and civilians, leveraging their combined expertise to make a meaningful impact.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rafer Weigel

rafer@vetcomm.us

312-914-8690

For further information:

VETCOMM

Website: www.vetcomm.us

E-mail: info@vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com