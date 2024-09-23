ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Surry Insurance, Expanding Reach in Southeast

Expanding Presence in Education and Public Entity Insurance

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Surry Insurance, one of North Carolina's oldest and most respected insurance agencies. This strategic move expands ALKEME's footprint into the Southeast and strengthens its position in the education and public entity insurance sectors.

ALKEME Acquires Surry Insurance, Expanding Reach in Southeast

Founded over 85 years ago, Surry Insurance has built a stellar reputation serving educational and business clients across North Carolina, South Carolina, and surrounding states. The agency is renowned for providing cost-effective risk management, innovative insurance solutions, and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Surry Insurance to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO at ALKEME. "Their deep expertise in education and public entity insurance, combined with their long-standing client relationships, aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. This acquisition not only expands our geographical reach but also enhances our ability to serve these critical sectors."

Yogi Wright and Zach Wright, Principals at Surry Insurance, stated, "Joining ALKEME marks an exciting new chapter for our team and clients. ALKEME's resources and innovative approach to insurance will allow us to enhance our service offerings while maintaining the personalized attention our clients have come to expect."

This acquisition strengthens ALKEME's position as a national leader in specialized insurance solutions, particularly in the education and public entity sectors. Clients will benefit from an expanded range of services and expertise.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

