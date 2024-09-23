Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asylon Unveils Guardian: A Revolutionary Automated Aerial Security Drone Solution

New Guardian Solution by Asylon Set to Revolutionize Security

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Asylon, the leader in advanced robotic security solutions, announces the launch of Guardian, a groundbreaking automated aerial security system designed to transform perimeter security for critical industries. Guardian integrates state-of-the-art drone technology, real-time situational awareness, and Asylon's patented battery swap system, offering reliable, rapid response for incident management, routine patrols, and monitoring-all with full FAA compliance.

Asylon-Guardian-Security-Drone

Asylon-Guardian-Security-Drone



Developed to address the evolving needs of industries such as critical infrastructure, enterprise facilities, logistics centers, and corporate campuses, the Guardian system provides seamless integration with existing security platforms and ground robots like DroneDog for comprehensive protection. The new Guardian system is the next evolution of the previous DroneSentry system, DroneCore, which has successfully completed more than 45,000 missions for commercial customers.

"Guardian represents a new era in automated security," said Damon Henry, CEO of Asylon. "With the ability to provide aerial situational awareness and real-time incident response, Guardian is designed to be always ready, ensuring our clients can deploy aerial security solutions with unmatched efficiency. Built using the lessons learned flying over 45,000 aerial missions for our existing customers in real-world environments, we believe this upgraded system will further redefine how industries approach security, combining affordability, flexibility, and cutting-edge automation."

The Guardian system is offered as a fully managed Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution. Asylon's Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC) provides FAA-certified pilots to handle all regulatory compliance, ensuring that the client does not need to staff, train, or certify any of their existing workforce to operate the drone, giving a truly turnkey service. The system's patented battery swap technology ensures maximum uptime by keeping batteries fully charged and ready for deployment, minimizing downtime during critical operations.

"Guardian simplifies the FAA waiver process leveraging everything we have learned from our previous nine beyond visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) waivers, making it easier for Asylon to gain the necessary approvals for clients for unmanned drone operations," said Brent McLaughlin, COO at Asylon. "Our advancements in precision landing and embedded multi-camera safety inspections make Guardian purpose-built for rapid scalability and safe deployment across the enterprise."

The system's seamless integration with existing VMS, alarm platforms, and Asylon's ground-based security robot, DroneDog, ensures that organizations can enhance their security coverage without disrupting current operations. Whether responding to alarms or performing routine patrols, Guardian is designed to provide an aerial perspective that complements traditional security measures.

Key Features of Guardian:

  • Automated Operations with Asylon's proprietary DroneIQ software, providing seamless integration with ground solutions like DroneDog and existing VMS and alarm systems.

  • Patented Battery Swap Technology for most effective incident response.

  • RSOC and FAA Compliance managed by Asylon, ensuring client operations are always staffed and meet all regulatory requirements.

  • Optimized for Unmanned BVLOS Waivers to expedite FAA approvals and enable continuous 24/7/365 operations.

For more information on Guardian by Asylon and to schedule a demo, visit www.asylonrobotics.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Hodgens
Director, Sales and Marketing
rhodgens@asylonrobotics.com
+19162182450

SOURCE: Asylon Robotics

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
