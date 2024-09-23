JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 August 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st August 2024 US$ 4.11

JZCP's NAV at 31 August 2024 is $4.11 per share (31 July 2024: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net investment losses of (3) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by fx gains of 2 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share.

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 August 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 198,759

Cash at bank and treasuries 79,858

Other receivables 71

Total Assets 278,688

Liabilities

Other liabilities 839

Total liabilities 839

Net Asset Value 277,849

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.11

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com