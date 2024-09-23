JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 August 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st August 2024
US$ 4.11
JZCP's NAV at 31 August 2024 is $4.11 per share (31 July 2024: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net investment losses of (3) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by fx gains of 2 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share.
The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 August 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 198,759
Cash at bank and treasuries 79,858
Other receivables 71
Total Assets 278,688
Liabilities
Other liabilities 839
Total liabilities 839
Net Asset Value 277,849
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.11
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com