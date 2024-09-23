Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2024 16:46 Uhr
Twaao Digital Exchange Inc: Twaao Exchange Achieves ISO 27001 International Security Certification, Ensuring Comprehensive User Asset Protection

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024Exchange successfully obtained the ISO 27001 international information security management system certification. This certification signifies that Twaao has reached an internationally leading standard in information security management, fully safeguarding user digital assets. Through stringent security management and multi-layered protective measures, Twaao Exchange offers a reliable and secure trading environment, effectively addressing various potential security threats.

The recent achievement of the ISO 27001 certification by Twaao Exchange not only recognizes its high level of information security management but also strongly validates its capability to protect user assets. ISO 27001 is a globally recognized rigorous information security standard, and Twaao certification demonstrates its outstanding performance in the field of information security management.

Obtaining this certification is the result of the long-term efforts and innovation of Twaao in information security. By implementing a comprehensive information security management system, Twaao can effectively address various information security risks, ensuring that users keep their digital assets away from external threats. Multi-layered protective measures, including data encryption, multi-factor authentication, and real-time monitoring, create a robust security barrier for users.

In terms of information security, Twaao employs advanced encryption technology to ensure that user transaction data remains encrypted during transmission and storage, preventing data leaks and tampering. Additionally, Twaao has introduced multi-factor authentication mechanisms to secure user accounts and prevent unauthorized access.

Through real-time monitoring and risk assessment, Twaao can quickly identify and respond to potential security threats. Every transaction on the platform undergoes strict monitoring and review to ensure its legality and security. Twaao security team monitors the platform operational status 24/7, promptly detecting and addressing any anomalies to ensure stable platform operation.

Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is a significant breakthrough for Twaao in the field of information security management and lays a solid foundation for future development. Moving forward, Twaao will continue to strengthen research and investment in information security, ensuring platform safety and stability, and providing users with a superior service experience.


