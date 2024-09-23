BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

DOCUMENT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

- Condensed Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

23 September 2024