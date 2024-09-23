Solvay S.A.: acquisition of own shares

Brussels, September 23, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.

Solvay has repurchased 24,455 Solvay shares in the period from September 16, 2024 up to and including September 20, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 16-09-2024 12 31.1300 31.13 31.13 373.56 AQEU 16-09-2024 997 31.1790 31.28 31.12 31,085.46 CEUX 16-09-2024 312 31.1237 31.14 31.10 9,710.59 TQEX 16-09-2024 6,834 31.2010 31.45 31.10 213,227.63 XBRU 17-09-2024 500 32.3520 32.55 32.17 16,176.00 CEUX 18-09-2024 500 32.8784 33.34 32.53 16,439.20 XBRU 19-09-2024 25 34.4400 34.44 34.44 861 CEUX 19-09-2024 475 34.2954 34.50 34.08 16,290.32 XBRU 20-09-2024 215 34.2752 34.35 34.20 7,369.17 AQEU 20-09-2024 1,495 34.2924 34.54 34.19 51,267.14 CEUX 20-09-2024 573 34.2995 34.36 34.23 19,653.61 TQEX 20-09-2024 12,517 34.3072 34.52 33.96 429,423.22 XBRU

As of September 20, 2024, Solvay held a total of 1,371,365 own shares, spread out as follows:

1,080,402 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and

290,963 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert

+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen

+32 484 65 30 47



media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) Boris Cambon-Lalanne

+32 471 55 37 49



Geoffroy d'Oultremont

+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint

+33 6 74 87 85 65



investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Attachment