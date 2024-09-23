Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
23.09.24
08:11 Uhr
4,820 Euro
-0,180
-3,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 19:28 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
23-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
19-Sep-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
20-Sep-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 11.250000       1.550000            12.800000   23906938 
or reached 
Position of previous      11.310000       1.600000            12.910000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                   21003155                    11.250000 
Sub Total 8.A       21003155                     11.250000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                2903783                          1.550000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  2903783                          1.550000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment     9.960000         0.750000              10.720000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
2)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
4)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

20th September 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
19/09/2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
20/09/2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone below 10%. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   11.25%          1.55%         12.81%     186,614,121 
reached 
Position of previous notification 11.39%          1.31%         12.70% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50               21,003,155                 11.25% 
SUBTOTAL A       21,003,155            11.25% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending    N/A    N/A         2,903,783                  1.55% 
                            2,903,783                  1.55%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
