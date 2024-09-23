

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Monday despite staying a bit sluggish till around mid morning. Investors largely made cautious moves, looking ahead to the Swiss National Bank's interest rate decision, and a slew of fresh economic data from the U.S. and Europe.



The Swiss central bank is widely expected to ease its monetary policy for the third time, reducing it to 1%.



The benchmark SMI ended up 31.28 points or 0.26% at 11,965.35. The index moved between 11,922.06 and 12,000.46.



Sandoz Group ended 2.62% up. Nestle, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group, Schindler Ps, Givaudan, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, SIG Group and UBS Group gained 0.5 to 1.1%.



Sonova ended nearly 1.5% down. Adecco dropped 1.28%. Logitech International, Straumann Holding and Julius Baer ended lower by 0.7 to 1%.



Swatch Group, Swiss Re, VAT Group and Richemont ended modestly lower.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News