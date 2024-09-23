

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Google TV Streamer, introduced as the successor to the Chromecast series is now available in stores for $100. This new device brings a range of exciting features to the Google TV platform. One standout feature is the enhanced controls for smart home devices, which allow users to manage compatible devices such as lights, thermostats, and security cameras directly from their TV using voice commands or Google Assistant. This means users can seamlessly control their smart home devices without having to leave the couch.



Another exciting addition to the Google TV Streamer is the ability to receive notifications from the doorbell directly on the TV screen. This feature allows users to see who is at the front door without having to interrupt their viewing experience.



The device also includes a new home panel, which serves as a central hub for managing smart home devices and can be accessed through Quick Settings. In addition, a new sports page in the For You tab consolidates all sports content, providing live and upcoming games, commentary, YouTube highlights, and personalized recommendations all in one place.



Google TV is also integrating several AI features to enhance the user experience. For instance, users can create custom screensaver artwork based on their preferences. Additionally, the 'Overviews' feature, powered by Gemini, offers brief summaries of popular shows and movies, detailed season breakdowns, and audience reviews. The improved Ambient screensaver allows users to display personal images from Google Photos and generate new images from AI text prompts, giving their TV a unique appearance while in standby mode.



Furthermore, the Google Freeplay app, which offers 150 free channels, is being updated with a new channel guide for easier browsing by genre and topic. Additionally, Google TV is expanding its compatibility to include more Art TVs from brands like Hisense and TCL, as well as projectors from Epson, Vankyo, and XGIMI. The service is also set to launch in additional countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.



