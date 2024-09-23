Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 22:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Top Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider in HRO Today Baker's Dozen for the Fifteenth Year

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has been recognized as an RPO Leader on HRO Today Baker's Dozen list for 2024 Overall Midsize Deal RPO Leaders.

"We are incredibly grateful to our clients and proud to be recognized as a Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) leader for the fifteenth time," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "Our team is passionate about finding the right talent for our clients; we offer a very consultative approach to evolving our customer's hiring process to drive efficiency and elevate the experience for all stakeholders. This past year brought unique challenges to the labor market, from significant workforce reductions to a surge in hiring demand. Our ability to adapt quickly, provide seamless service, and offer creative, innovative recruitment strategies has allowed us to continue to support our clients effectively."

The Baker's Dozen highlights the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies nationwide. HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service to determine an overall ranking from this data.

"The primary goal of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions is to fulfill our commitment to helping organizations attract and retain top talent by using technology and our people to provide an exceptional experience for both candidates and hiring managers," adds Andrea Shepherd, SVP of Recruitment Solutions for Engage2Excel. "As market dynamics continue to shift, we remain dedicated to helping organizations find top talent while enabling their Human Resource teams to focus on strategic initiatives. I am immensely proud of the dedication and care our team shows every day, ensuring our clients' success."

Click here to view the complete list of rankings.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client programs, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Contact Information

Melissa Meunier
VP of Marketing
mmeunier@engage2excel.com
508.222.2900

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
