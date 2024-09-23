Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao" or the "Company"), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaged in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of senior secured 10% original issue discount convertible promissory notes (the "Notes") in the principal amount of up to $8 million, with 40% warrant coverage, to be drawn in tranches, for gross proceeds of up to $7.2 million. The Company also issued $750,000 of pre-funded warrants to such institutional investor, exercisable upon the occurrence of events of defaults as set forth in the Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds when received from the offering for working capital purposes.

EF Hutton LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed more than 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao China Group acquire and analyze customer data, utilize big data and artificial intelligence technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep the Company abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zhibao-tech.com.

