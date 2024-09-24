KLEVV RELEASES THE ULTRA-FAST GENUINE G560 PCIE GEN5 SSD AND CRAS C715 PCIE GEN3 REFRESH

UNLOCK NEXT-GEN SPEED AND ENHANCED DURABILITY WITH THE LATEST SSD LINEUP

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the premier consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, is keen to unveil the all-new GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe M.2 SSD and CRAS C715 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

GENUINE G560: UNLEASH THE GROUNDBREAKING GEN5 PERFORMANCE

Strategically named for its raw, unrivaled performance, the GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers top-of-the-line hardware and cutting-edge storage technology packed into a highly refined product. As KLEVV's first-ever PCIe Gen5 SSD, it boasts exceptional speeds with sequential read and write capabilities of up to 14,000 MB/s and 12,000 MB/s, respectively. Alongside an impressive 4K random IOPS of up to 1,400K, the GENUINE G560 sets a new standard in advanced storage solutions. Engineered with a revolutionary 23x-layer 3D NAND, the GENUINE G560 delivers unparalleled efficiency and reliability, ideal for professional gamers, content creators, and casual use.

Crafted to excel both visually and functionally, the GENUINE G560 SSD's innovative aluminum fin-style heatsink combines rugged aesthetics with superior passive cooling capabilities. The bold black-and-white contrast enhances its sleek appearance, while the heatsink effectively reduces operational temperatures, ensuring consistent performance and long-term reliability, even during the most demanding workloads. With support for the latest Microsoft DirectStorage technology, the GENUINE G560 optimizes game loading speeds by up to 70%, and reduces CPU utilization by up to 99%, making it a prime choice for gamers and professionals.

Available in capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB with superior endurance of up to 3,000 TBW, the GENUINE G560 combines power, durability, and cutting-edge design that showcases the limitless capabilities of next-generation storage technology for modern-day computing.

CRAS C715: ULTRA-COMPACT DESIGN FOR EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

KLEVV also revamped its PCIe Gen3 SSD lineup with the new and improved KLEVV CRAS C715 SSD. CRAS C715 redefines budget-friendly excellence by combining fast PCIe Gen3 speeds with reliable storage technology, perfect for users seeking an affordable yet high-performance upgrade.

Coming in 256GB, 512GB, and 1 TB capacities, the CRAS C715 features a slim, single-sided form factor, making it ideal for compact devices such as laptops and mini-PCs, ensuring easy installation without compromising performance. Equipped with dynamic SLC caching technology, it provides rapid read/write speeds of up to 3,200/2,000 MB/s, significantly reducing system startup times, file transfers, and application load times showcasing remarkable improvements from its predecessor the CRAS C710.



Advanced KLEVV technology and carefully selected 3D NAND chips ensure the CRAS C715 consistently delivers peak performance with a noteworthy TBW rating. Equipped with a cutting-edge LDPC ECC engine, the drive benefits from accelerated error correction, and global wear leveling intelligently distributes write operations to maximize its longevity. Its sophisticated thermal throttling algorithm ensures stable performance even under heavy workloads. Additionally, SMART technology provides continuous health monitoring, safeguarding the SSD's reliability over the long term.

COMPLEMENTARY FEATURES, WARRANTY AND AVAILABILITY

Both SSDs include a complimentary copy of Acronis True Image 2023 software from KLEVV, allowing users to easily back up, clone, and protect their data with advanced disk imaging and cybersecurity features.

The GENUINE G560 Gen5x4 and CRAS C715 Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs come with a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind and will be available starting October 2024. KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory PLC across the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany, with online purchasing options available through Amazon.

FURTHER INFORMATION

GENUINE G560 - https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_Genuine_G560

CRAS C715 - https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_Cras_C715

About ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited strives to become the world's leading vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. With a mission to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution," Essencore's business strategy focuses on adopting the latest technologies to differentiate itself from competitors, delivering specialized memory products, and offering a diverse product portfolio to ensure customers are always competition-ready.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

