

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.



As of 12:25 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6849 against the U.S. dollar, 98.51 against the yen, 1.6229 against the euro and 1.0920 against the NZ dollar.



