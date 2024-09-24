

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its monetary policy decision. The RBA kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent, as expected.



After the RBA monetary policy decision, the Australian dollar extended its early rise against its major rivals.



As of 12:32 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6859 against the U.S. dollar, 98.67 against the yen, 1.6205 against the euro and 1.0936 against the NZ dollar.



