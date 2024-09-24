Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 06:58 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jiangsu International Culture Association: Chinese folk music from Jiangsu radiates along Rhein

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 18, a Chinese folk music concert named "Eternal Jiangnan" was held at Stuttgart, Germany. The concert, held by Jiangsu International Culture Association, featuring performers from east China's Jiangsu Province, was a key event in the "Jiangsu Week of Chinese Folk Music". At the same time, an exhibition titled "The Grand Canal Meets the Rhine River" was also on display, symbolizing a cultural connection between China and Germany.

Chinese folk music from Jiangsu radiates along Rhein

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Clad in an elegant, embroidered Chinese outfit, Hans Peter Graether stood out among the audience at the concert. Calling himself a passionate admirer of Chinese culture, Graether said he never missed a chance to immerse himself in a Chinese-themed event.

"The concert was very pleasant and well-received. The applause clearly showed the audience's appreciation," said Graether.

Graether demonstrated several Chinese phrases he had learned before. "I've traveled to China more than 100 times and once worked for a company in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province," he said. "I have a deep love for Chinese culture and a genuine appreciation for interacting with the Chinese people. Whenever there's a cultural event related to China in Germany, I'd surely attend."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the friendship between Jiangsu and Germany's Baden-Wuerttemberg.

"We hope this event marks a new beginning for deeper cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Germany, and that it strengthens the partnership between Jiangsu and Baden-Wuerttemberg, leading to even more fruitful outcomes," said Hu Zhu, deputy director of the Jiangsu provincial government information office.

The concert featured a collaborative performance by German violinist Ulrich Edelmann and Chinese erhu player Zhu Changyao, who performed the Chinese classic "Butterfly Lovers" alongside Mozart's "Serenade for Strings in G Major." Their performance captivated the audience, bringing the atmosphere to its peak.

It was Edelmann's first exposure to Chinese folk music, which opened up a new world for him.

"I never imagined I would perform Chinese folk music, it's been an incredible experience," said Edelmann.

The success of this performance has left Edelmann eager for future collaborations with more Chinese orchestras. "Maybe one day, I'll even perform in China," he added.

Source: Jiangsu International Culture Association


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
