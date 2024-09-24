Tech Mahindra Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Revolutionizing Crowdsourcing with Its Gig Economy Solution

Tech Mahindra's Populii is recognized for transforming the crowdsourcing ecosystem by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and a global community of gig workers to deliver scalable and flexible solutions across industries.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the AI-powered crowdsourcing platform industry and, based on its findings, awarded Tech Mahindra, (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Tech Mahindra's groundbreaking Populii, a crowdsourcing platform offers a highly scalable and AI-driven crowdsourcing service that allows enterprises to seamlessly tap into a global network of skilled gig workers, driving cost efficiency and operational scalability.

Populii addresses the evolving demands of the global gig economy by combining AI, machine learning (ML), and human-in-the-loop capabilities to support various tasks, such as data labeling, transcription, coding, and AI training. It enables businesses to access high-quality, on-demand talent and accelerate project timelines while reducing operational costs by up to 30%.

"Through its global community of more than 200,000 gig workers from over 160 countries, Populii is positioned as a significant solution platform that enables the gig economy, fostering innovation at the intersection of human intelligence and AI. Tech Mahindra ensures that its experienced crowdsourcing management team rigorously vets gig workers based on qualifications, past project successes, and specific technology skill sets, ensuring a pool of reliable and experienced professionals that can deliver high-quality solutions," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, Associate Director of ICT research at Frost & Sullivan.

Tech Mahindra's commitment to ongoing innovation drives Populii's success in the global AI-powered crowdsourcing platform industry. The platform is constantly updated and offers businesses the most relevant skills to enhance workflows and break down complex tasks into manageable microtasks. This approach enables enterprises to deploy skilled gig workers with specialized expertise in real-time, accelerating project execution while maintaining high quality and security standards.

"We are honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Competitive Strategy Leader Award in the Global AI Powered Crowd Sourcing Platform Industry. Populii offers access to global talent and represents the depth, technology prowess, agility, and transformative vision of Tech Mahindra. This recognition serves as a testament to Tech Mahindra's steadfast commitment to Scale at Speed," said Birendra Sen, President, Tech Mahindra Business Process Services.

Tech Mahindra also emphasizes integrating crowdsourced solutions with enterprise systems, providing seamless API-based connections between the Populii platform and customers' existing infrastructure. This integration ensures data flows smoothly between systems, allowing for real-time analytics and efficient decision-making processes. The platform's focus on data security and control, with encrypted communications and stringent access controls, will enable enterprises to operate confidently and know their proprietary information is safeguarded throughout the collaboration.

"As an innovative company committed to driving transformative solutions, Tech Mahindra employs a range of processes and best practices to move concepts swiftly and profitably from early-stage investment to late-stage prototyping or launch. The company has set up best practices and processes to ensure efficiency and success throughout the journey," noted Ms. Roche.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in more substantial market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

