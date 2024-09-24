Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 07:36 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 | Release of Two White Papers Indicates Continuous Upgrade of Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, a key forum focused on "Xinghe Intelligent Network Security, Building an E2E Intelligent Security Protection System" took place. During the event, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution, accompanied by the release of two technical white papers: Huawei Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution White Paper and Huawei HiSec Endpoint Intelligent Endpoint Security System Technical White Paper. These resources aim to empower various industries with robust security foundations.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform various sectors, it's also being exploited by cybercriminals for malicious purposes. The rise of AI-powered deepfakes and phishing emails has heightened network security concerns. To combat this growing threat, Huawei has analyzed over 1 billion malware samples and developed 18 security foundation models. Additionally, they've created four specialized security acceleration engines capable of detecting 91% of unknown threats. These cutting-edge technologies provide a robust security framework for businesses worldwide.

Huawei's Ma Ye, President of the Security Product Domain of its Data Communication Product Line, highlighted a pressing issue: over four million enterprise branches around the globe lack robust security protection capabilities. This has created a pressing need for secure connections, prompting a shift towards Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture in branch security transformation. To address this challenge, Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution offers cutting-edge integrated protection capabilities across the cloud, network, edge, and endpoints. By leveraging AI-driven intelligence, it significantly enhances security performance and delivers converged network-security solutions tailored to meet the needs of enterprise branches worldwide.


The Huawei Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solution White Paper explores the SASE trend, key technologies, and use cases. It outlines the path forward to advance China's SASE industry, establishing a new standard for SASE development.

At the forum, Huawei also unveiled its Huawei HiSec Endpoint Intelligent Endpoint Security System Technical White Paper. The document highlights the growing threat of generative AI-assisted malware tools and advanced attacks exploiting zero-day and n-day vulnerabilities. These sophisticated threats primarily target endpoints, which process data and provide services. In response, enterprises must establish a comprehensive security framework addressing various dimensions: visualization, defense, detection, and response. This multi-faceted approach is crucial for effectively countering complex network attacks.

Huawei aims to further develop AI-powered defense technologies in network security, driving intelligent transformations and generational upgrades for enterprise networks across various sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513748/HUAWEI_CONNECT_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-connect-2024--release-of-two-white-papers-indicates-continuous-upgrade-of-xinghe-intelligent-sase-solution-302256586.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.