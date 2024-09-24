Anzeige
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 24 September 2024 its issued capital comprised 98,984,670 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 18,944,268 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 98,984,670 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

24 September 2024


