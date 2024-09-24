Petra Diamonds Ltd - Publication of 2024 Annual Report and 2024 Sustainability Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

Publication of 2024 Payments to Governments Report and 2024 Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement

24 September 2024 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds

(Petra or the Company)

Publication of 2024 Annual Report and 2024 Sustainability Report

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Publication of 2024 Payments to Governments Report

and 2024 Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement

Petra announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024 (2024 Annual Report) and 2024 Sustainability Report have been published and are available to view on the Company's website at www.petradiamonds.com/investors/results-reports/ .

The Company has also today published its 2024 Payments to Governments Report which is available to view on the link above, and its 2024 Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement which is available to view on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/about-us/corporate-governance/modern-slavery-act-statement/ .

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held at 9:00 a.m. GMT on 13 November 2024 at One Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BD, United Kingdom. The Notice of AGM has been published on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/ .

The 2024 Annual Report and Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders on 14 October 2024.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2024 Annual Report, the 2024 Payments to Governments Report and the Notice of AGM will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

~ Ends ~

FURTHER INFORMATION

Petra Diamonds, London +44 (0)784 192 0021

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Kelsey Traynor

ABOUT PETRA DIAMONDS

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for a possible sale following the execution of a definitive sales agreement as announced on 8 April 2024.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.