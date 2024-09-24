DJ Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme 24-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 23 September 2024, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below, pursuant to the GBP10m share repurchase programme (the "Programme") announced on 26 July 2024. Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the Programme, whereby the Company has acquired a total of 2,574,540 ordinary shares which are held in treasury and represent approximately 1.4% of the Company's issued share capital. Ordinary shares purchased: 82,211 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 408.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 413.1814p

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,471,910 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 82,211

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.1814

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 2471 411.50 08:47:30 00071483526TRLO0 XLON 1302 411.50 09:01:23 00071483890TRLO0 XLON 323 411.50 09:01:23 00071483889TRLO0 XLON 893 411.50 09:01:23 00071483888TRLO0 XLON 1083 411.50 09:01:23 00071483887TRLO0 XLON 667 411.50 09:09:16 00071483984TRLO0 XLON 495 411.50 09:09:16 00071483983TRLO0 XLON 1155 411.50 09:09:16 00071483982TRLO0 XLON 653 411.00 09:13:39 00071484034TRLO0 XLON 417 411.00 09:13:39 00071484033TRLO0 XLON 1418 412.00 09:31:43 00071484335TRLO0 XLON 239 411.00 09:32:18 00071484351TRLO0 XLON 900 411.00 09:32:18 00071484350TRLO0 XLON 54 411.00 09:32:18 00071484349TRLO0 XLON 1035 408.50 09:41:19 00071484619TRLO0 XLON 1062 410.50 10:00:51 00071484920TRLO0 XLON 514 410.50 10:00:51 00071484921TRLO0 XLON 289 410.00 10:03:35 00071484969TRLO0 XLON 1010 410.00 10:03:35 00071484968TRLO0 XLON 226 410.00 10:04:55 00071484982TRLO0 XLON 891 410.00 10:04:55 00071484983TRLO0 XLON 1069 410.00 10:13:45 00071485149TRLO0 XLON 1063 411.00 10:15:31 00071485183TRLO0 XLON 804 410.00 10:15:38 00071485185TRLO0 XLON 1156 410.00 10:17:57 00071485219TRLO0 XLON 257 410.00 10:17:57 00071485218TRLO0 XLON 151 411.50 11:06:25 00071486021TRLO0 XLON 897 411.50 11:06:25 00071486020TRLO0 XLON 1035 411.50 11:06:25 00071486019TRLO0 XLON 950 411.50 11:06:25 00071486022TRLO0 XLON 25000 413.50 11:14:10 00071486116TRLO0 XLON 888 413.00 11:14:21 00071486118TRLO0 XLON 248 413.00 11:14:21 00071486117TRLO0 XLON 34 413.00 11:20:44 00071486183TRLO0 XLON 628 415.00 12:36:02 00071487015TRLO0 XLON 613 415.00 12:36:02 00071487014TRLO0 XLON 308 415.00 15:03:08 00071489891TRLO0 XLON 1123 415.00 15:03:08 00071489890TRLO0 XLON 1175 415.00 15:03:08 00071489900TRLO0 XLON 49 415.00 15:03:08 00071489899TRLO0 XLON 549 415.00 15:03:08 00071489898TRLO0 XLON 509 415.00 15:03:08 00071489897TRLO0 XLON 1058 415.00 15:03:08 00071489896TRLO0 XLON 141 415.00 15:03:08 00071489895TRLO0 XLON 1071 415.00 15:03:08 00071489894TRLO0 XLON 908 415.00 15:03:08 00071489893TRLO0 XLON 743 415.00 15:03:08 00071489892TRLO0 XLON 446 415.00 15:38:21 00071490938TRLO0 XLON 1279 415.00 15:38:21 00071490936TRLO0 XLON 1107 415.00 15:38:21 00071490935TRLO0 XLON 1109 415.00 15:38:21 00071490934TRLO0 XLON 1239 415.00 15:38:21 00071490933TRLO0 XLON 1257 415.00 15:38:21 00071490932TRLO0 XLON 1229 415.00 15:38:21 00071490931TRLO0 XLON 1071 415.00 15:38:21 00071490930TRLO0 XLON 1085 415.00 15:38:21 00071490929TRLO0 XLON 1481 415.00 15:38:21 00071490928TRLO0 XLON 1139 415.00 15:38:21 00071490927TRLO0 XLON 828 415.00 15:38:21 00071490940TRLO0 XLON 1250 415.00 15:38:21 00071490939TRLO0 XLON 1213 415.00 15:38:21 00071490937TRLO0 XLON 1176 414.50 15:38:25 00071490941TRLO0 XLON 1234 414.00 15:38:25 00071490942TRLO0 XLON 1190 413.00 15:51:33 00071491195TRLO0 XLON 904 413.00 15:51:33 00071491194TRLO0 XLON

