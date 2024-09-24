



KYOTO, Japan, Sept 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Valuufy, a pioneering force in sustainability assessment, announces its CEO Kyle Barnes will present at the prestigious Science Summit at the United Nations General Assembly (SSUNGA79) on September 26 as part of a larger panel session on the important role of SMEs in global sustainability efforts. This marks the third consecutive year that the Value Model has been included in this global forum.Valuufy's presentation will showcase how SMEs can become a more powerful force in global sustainability efforts. The session, "Empowering SMEs: Blockchain & AI for Sustainable Stakeholder Value", will also demonstrate how the ValuuCompass enables businesses of all sizes to measure, understand, and enhance value creation across all stakeholder groups.This is the third time the Value Model (which evolved into the ValuuCompass) has been presented at the SSUNGA, reinforcing the global relevance and potential of the ValuuCompass in addressing complex sustainability challenges, and offering a potential outline for how a post-SDGs could function."The ValuuCompass aims to become a global standard for sustainability by 2030, and this platform allows us to get important feedback at one of the world's most important sustainability-focused events. We're excited to explore how blockchain and AI can help smaller businesses navigate the complex world of sustainability and position themselves as leaders in the post-SDG era," shares Kyle Barnes, CEO of Valuufy."We are honored to introduce the ValuuCompass as a powerful tool for driving sustainable business practices, especially for SMEs at this year's Science Summit for the United Nations General Assembly."The ValuuCompass was developed by the Value Research Center at Doshisha University and is a practical tool that helps organizations measure their impact on seven key stakeholders: the organization itself, shareholders, employees, customers, partners, society, and the planet."We know that a post-SDG world needs to act for people, planet, and prosperity and Valuufy speaks to this imperative. Its participation in SSUNGA79 builds on the discussions from previous years' presentations, which introduced the Value Model and explored its role in creating a sustainable post-SDG future," acknowledges Heather Young, SSUNGA Japan Co-Chair.This year's focus on empowering SMEs with blockchain and AI technologies demonstrates Valuufy's commitment to making sustainable practices accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes, and will include speakers across academia and business to explore how best to integrate the collective actions of SMEs to ensure global sustainability success.The virtual session is scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 16:00 to 18:00 JST. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required: https://sched.co/1l8mcAbout ValuufyValuufy seeks to transform how the world understands and acts on sustainability.Founded in 2024, Valuufy, Inc is a registered Japanese startup in Kyoto, Japan, born of 10 years' academic value research at Doshisha University and the Value Research Center. Led by an international team with expertise in value research, sustainability strategies, innovative technologies, business development, and ESG assessments, Valuufy provides a suite of products and services to promote value creation activities across stakeholders for businesses of all sizes. Valuufy aims to set new standards in transparent, data-driven decision-making in the realm of sustainability and value creation. For more on Valuufy's products and services and its impact on shaping the future of sustainability strategies, visit www.valuufy.com.Follow us on linkedin.com/company/valuufyPress and Media enquiries contact us on news@valuufy.comSource: Valuufy IncCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.