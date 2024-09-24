Boeing's stock has plummeted to a two-year low as the aerospace giant grapples with multiple challenges. The company's new chief executive announced an immediate leadership change in the troubled defense and space division, which reported a substantial operating loss last quarter. This move comes as Boeing faces ongoing production hurdles due to a widespread strike by its largest union, the IAM, representing approximately 33,000 employees.

Wage Negotiations and Market Response

The labor dispute has significantly impacted the production of key aircraft models, including the 737 and 777. Despite Boeing's improved offer of a 30% wage increase over four years, up from an initial 25%, the union continues to press for a 40% raise. This stalemate, coupled with recent safety concerns surrounding the 737-9 Max and cost overruns on major projects, has eroded investor confidence. As a result, Boeing's share price has continued its downward trend, reflecting the market's growing apprehension about the company's ability to overcome its current operational and financial challenges.

