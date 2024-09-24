DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 328.4617 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 355225 CODE: RS2U LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U LN Sequence No.: 348668 EQS News ID: 1994135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 24, 2024