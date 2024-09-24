

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 9-month high of 0.6870 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-1/2-year high of 0.9282 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6838 and 0.9259, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to a 3-week high of 98.95 and more than a 2-month high of 1.6187 from Monday's closing quotes of 98.19 and 1.6248, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0944 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0908.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.70 against the greenback, 0.94 against the loonie, 104.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro and 1.11 against the kiwi.



