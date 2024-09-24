

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 3-week low of 193.29 against the pound, from an early high of 193.29.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to near 3-week lows of 144.68 and 170.55 from early highs of 143.38 and 169.36, respectively.



The yen edged down to 161.11 against the euro, from an early high of 159.24.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 3-week low of 90.74 and nearly a 3-week low of 107.06 from early highs of 89.80 and 106.00, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around against the pound, against the greenback, against the euro, 92.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News