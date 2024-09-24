Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Everton FC, one of the founding members of the Premier League to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Supplier.

Through this partnership, Everton will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border's innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is honoured to be named the Official FX Supplier of Everton FC, one of the oldest and most successful clubs in English football," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand and business globally, this partnership further solidifies Corpay's position as the corporate payments and currency risk management company of choice within the Premier League, and we look forward to working with Everton during the coming season and beyond."

Richard Kenyon, Chief Commercial and Communications Officer at Everton, added: "I'd like to thank everyone at Everton, and at Corpay Cross-Border, who have developed this long-term partnership.

"We look forward to working alongside Corpay to help them benefit from the global exposure offered during our historic year final season at Goodison Park and the move to our wonderful new waterfront stadium."

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Everton Football Club

One of the 12 Founder Members of the Football League, Everton has spent more seasons in England's top division than any other club (121) and been crowned league champions on nine occasions.

Founded in 1878 as St Domingo, the Club has also lifted the FA (Football Association) Cup five times and, in 1985, added the European Cup Winners' Cup to its prestigious haul.

Throughout its 146-year history, Everton has been known as a family-oriented club based on proud traditions, affectionately referred to as 'The People's Club'. Those traditions have also encouraged innovation, ensuring Everton has remained one of the great pioneering clubs in the history of the game. The first club to construct a purpose-built football stadium, its home, Goodison Park, is one of the most revered stadiums in England. From summer 2025, the Club will be looking to maintain those traditions in a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ensuring the Club's roots remain in north Liverpool for generations to come.

As a pioneer, the Club is renowned for many firsts that we take for granted in today's game. Everton was the first club to see its players wear shirts numbered 1 to 11 in a high profile fixture, the first club to go on an overseas tour, the first English club to install dugouts and undersoil heating, the first club to feature in a televised match, the first club to introduce a regular matchday programme, the first club to present its players with medals for winning the Football League championship and the first club to have a player, Dixie Dean, break the 60 goals barrier in a single league season.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

