Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 24.09.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS ALPHAWAVE SEMI PRICE TARGET TO 190 (195) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ESSENTRA PRICE TARGET TO 200 (255) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS OXFORD METRICS TARGET TO 110 (140) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES AIRTEL AFRICA TARGET TO 155 (150) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES OXFORD BIOMEDICA TARGET TO 380 (250) P - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS BP PRICE TARGET TO 540 (590) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 3100 (3200) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS ENERGEAN TO 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - PRICE TARGET 1100 PENCE - UBS CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 410 (477) PENCE - 'SELL'



