GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 11:46 Uhr
Twaao Digital Exchange Inc: Twaao Exchange Secures U.S. MSB License, Advancing Toward Global Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024Exchange successfully obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This significant compliance certification marks a key step forward for Twaao in adhering to international financial regulations, ensuring the legal operation of the platform on a global scale. By strictly following anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) regulations, Twaao provides users with a transparent and secure trading environment.

Securing the MSB license is an important milestone for Twaao in its compliance operations. The MSB license is a regulatory certification for financial service institutions in the United States, aimed at preventing financial crimes and protecting consumer rights. By obtaining this certification, Twaao not only demonstrates its commitment to compliance but also lays a solid foundation for expansion in the global market.

In the process of obtaining the MSB license, Twaao meticulously adhered to FinCEN requirements, implementing comprehensive anti-money laundering and customer identity verification measures. Through advanced technological means and stringent management processes, Twaao ensures that the identity information and transaction records of each user are properly managed and protected, preventing any form of financial crime.

In terms of anti-money laundering, Twaao employs advanced monitoring and analysis technology to detect and identify suspicious trading activities in real-time. Through comprehensive monitoring and risk assessment of user trading behaviors, Twaao can promptly identify and prevent potential money laundering activities, ensuring the platform compliance and security. Additionally, Twaao has established a robust customer identity verification mechanism to ensure the authenticity and validity of user identity information, preventing identity theft and other deceptive activities.

The acquisition of the MSB license is an important step in Twaao journey toward global compliant operations. In the future, Twaao will continue to strengthen its investment in compliance, continuously improving and enhancing the platform compliance management system. By collaborating with leading international compliance organizations, Twaao will introduce more advanced technologies and management experiences to provide users with safer and more reliable trading services.


