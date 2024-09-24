Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.09.2024 11:49 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
24-Sep-2024 / 10:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
 
DATE: September 23, 2024 
 
 
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, 
cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the 
interest amount; 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 986.749.125,14 as of July 21-22-24, 2024, to 
   Gelecek Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 234.000.000,00, 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 331.697.937,33 as of July 23, 2024, to 
  Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 82.500.000,00, 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 346.259.891,60 as of July 25, 2024, to 
  Arsan Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 86.000.000,00, 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 270.618.601,52- as of July 31, 2024, to 
  Sümer Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 42.800.000,00, 
 
in six separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 445.300.000,00. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 348811 
EQS News ID:  1994535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994535&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
