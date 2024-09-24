Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
24.09.24
08:03 Uhr
4,360 Euro
+0,020
+0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
24.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2024

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2024

Attached is a link to the August 2024 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2024 - ADV019613.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2024 - ADV019613
