In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 12:10 Uhr
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-844-763-8274
Toll-free International: +1-647-484-8814
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/first-quantum/2024/10/23/third-quarter-2024-results/play) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com/) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
