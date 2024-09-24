



TOKYO, Sept 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Tosha Schareina (Spain, age 29), riding the CR ELECTRIC PROTO motocross racer for Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) factory team(1)Team HRC, was crowned champion in the men's category in the final round of the FIM(2) E-Xplorer World Cup, an international electric all-terrain motorcycle racing series, held in Switzerland on September 21 and 22. Francesca Nocera (Italy, age 30) finished second in the women's category, and Team HRC was second overall in the team category.HRC which announced its full participation from 2024 in the E-Xplorer World Cup, which started in 2023, has won the championship in its first year.Honda is committed to the electrification of motorcycles as the cornerstone of its environmental strategy, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050 and in all of its motorcycle products by the 2040s. In the area of motorsports, the introduction of electric technology in competition has allowed Honda to accumulate know-how and knowledge, and has become a milestone in the evolution of Honda's technology.In the 2024 season, Honda will accelerate its electrification efforts by introducing the newly developed RTL ELECTRIC in the MFJ(3) All Japan Trial Championship.Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tosha Schareina for winning the championship in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup men's category. He showed consistent and strong performance in the completely new category of electric off-road racing. I would also like to pay tribute to Francesca Nocera, who pushed hard until the end despite of pain from her fall in practice. Last but not least, I would like to thank the team staff who helped us win the championship, as well as our sponsors and all the off-road racing fans who support our racing activities."Tosha Schareina | Team HRC"I'm absolutely thrilled to have secured the victory as the men's World Champion in E-Xplorer. The team should be proud of all the hard work they've put in this season. I want to extend my congratulations to Francesca for never giving up and finishing the race after her fall on Friday. The CR ELECTRIC PROTO has performed incredibly throughout the entire year, and the team has given their all they should be proud."(1) Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer. For Honda, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) manages its factory teams.(2) FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme(3) MFJ: Motorcycle Federation of JapanAbout Tosha SchareinaCareer highlights:2021 - Dakar Rally 2021: 13th2023 - Dakar Rally 2023: 13th2024 - Dakar Rally 2024E-Xplorer World Cup Champion (Men's category)About E-XplorerThe FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is an international electric all-terrain motorcycle racing series that started in 2023, in which mixed-gender teams compete. This season's competition consisted of qualifying and three heat races for the men's and women's categories to determine the top 3 teams.This year's E-Xplorer World Cup was contested over four rounds, beginning at the Expo 70 Commemorative Park (Festival Square) in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture, on February 16-17, before moving to Norway (Round 2) and Switzerland (Rounds 3 and 4).Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.